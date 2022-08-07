Twist in Kolkata Museum Shootout: Shooter CISF Jawan Was Not Denied Leave for Father’s Funeral, Say Locals

Contrary to the earlier reports of being denied leave, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) trooper Akshay Mishra, who opened fire with his AK-47 rifle at a barrack inside Indian Museum in Kolkata, killing an assistant sub-inspector and critically injuring a head constable, had visited his village, Machhiagaon under Tumusinga Police limits of Dhenkanal district, for his father’s funeral in April.

It was earlier said that Mishra was denied leave for his father’s funeral and was mentally unstable.

Shortly after he was captured, in his first statement he had said, “Galti ho gayee (I made a mistake)."

The target of the shootout was a police vehicle near the police barrack on the premises.

CISF jawan RK Sarangi, who succumbed to the bullet injuries, also hailed from Odisha.

VISITED IN APRIL

According to a source, Mishra had come to his village to perform the last rites of his father on April 26. Soon, his paternal uncle died, so he stayed in the village for a month. He went to Kolkata in the last week of May to resume work.

Before joining the CISF, he had worked in NALCO, Anugul distrct. He has a daughter and son. His wife and children stayed in Dhenkanal, while his younger brother worked as an engineer in Rourkela Steel Plant of Sundargarh district.

The family did not stay in the village, and visited once or twice a year.

It is said that he was gentle and amiable, and the shooting incident has left the entire village stunned.

“We know him very well. He is a very gentle man. He loved playing with children. We are shocked," said Babita Mishra, a relative of Mishra.

“He had come to the village for his father’s funeral," said local resident Durga Mohan Mishra.

The district administration and police refused to speak on the issue.

Inputs from Ashis Satpathy

