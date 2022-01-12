Twitter Account of I&B Ministry Compromised, Hackers Tweet in the Name of 'Elon Musk'

The official Twitter account of the ministry of information and broadcasting was compromised on Wednesday morning. Hackers started tweeting in the name of Elon Musk, and also renamed the account. The ministry, however, restored the account.

The ministry’s senior adviser, Kanchan Dasgupta, told CNN-News18, “The matter was brought to our notice and we immediately went ahead and got the account restored."

Sources said as of now the I&B ministry had not made any request to ministry of information and technology to probe the matter.

Advertisement

Exactly a month ago, the personal Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also hacked for some hours before it was reinstated. A bitcoin post was shared on PM Modi’s account while it was compromised. The Centre’s cyber security wing CERT-In had ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.