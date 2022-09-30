'Twitter Casual About Removing Child Porn': DCW Slams Social Media Giant, Seeks CBI Action

The Delhi Commission for Women on Friday slammed microblogging site Twitter, calling it “casual" about removing child pornography and rape content after the rights body found 14 fresh tweets promoting such activity. The commission’s chairperson sent the new tweets to the CBI seeking an urgent FIR and arrests in the matter.

The commission had summoned Twitter India policy head and Delhi Police cyber cell on September 20, over tweets depicting child pornography and rape videos of women and children. In response to the summons, Twitter said it removed over 20 such tweets flagged by the DCW while an FIR was registered under the IT Act.

Delhi Police said it has arrested three people. Senior officers appeared before the commission and said they had set up eight expert teams and conducted searches, following which three people have been arrested so far.

After the action by DCW, global companies like Dyson, Mazda and Ecolab have withdrawn their advertisements from Twitter after they realised that the promotionals were appearing alongside tweets soliciting child pornography.

Chairperson Swati Maliwal said the DCW had sought the CBI’s intervention in the matter of availability of child porn and rape videos and photographs on Twitter. She said the commission had identified 14 more tweets depicting sexual activity with children.

According to the DCW, some of these Twitter accounts engaging in these criminal acts appeared to be running a racket where they sought money for providing pornographic and rape videos of children.

Maliwal called Twitter’s response “casual" and said while the social media giant claimed to have a “zero-tolerance" policy towards child sexual abuse, it was unable to explain the presence of hundreds of videos displaying child porn and rape of children and women on its platform. “They must inform the commission the resources and steps put in place to ensure that their platform is rid of such objectionable content at the earliest," read a statement issued by the DCW.

On Thursday, news agency Reuters reported that major global companies, including Dyson, Mazda and Ecolab, had suspended marketing campaigns or removed advertisements from Twitter because their promotionals were appearing alongside tweets soliciting child pornography. Even Elon Musk, founder-CEO of SpaceX, tweeted stating, “Extremely concerning".

Maliwal said, “I am deeply troubled by the continued presence of child pornographic content on Twitter. When we checked Twitter today, we found 14 such tweets and there appear to be hundreds… How can Twitter allow such illegal and filthy content to run on its platform? Delhi Police has initiated action on our complaint. I have also written to the CBI director seeking urgent action. Twitter must be held accountable. They must ensure that their platform is freed of child pornographic content. The commission will continue its action in the matter until stringent steps are taken."

