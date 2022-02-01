Twitter Handles From Canada, UK, US Trying to Use Delhi Rape to Trigger Clashes Before Polls: Sources

Social media influencers in Canada, UK and US are trying to spark communal violence after a young woman was gangraped in Delhi’s Shahadra ahead of assembly polls in Punjab and UP, government sources said.

The reaction comes after fake reports claimed that the woman was Sikh and died by suicide while her attackers were Hindu. Sources added that the police have found that all those involved were from the ‘Bhedkoot’ scheduled caste Hindu community and originally are from Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday registered separate FIRs against three persons for spreading on Twitter misinformation and giving ‘religious colour’ to the January 26 incident. It has also written to Twitter to ascertain the identities behind handles through which such posts and rumours were shared, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram, “We have registered three FIRs against three persons for spreading false information, rumours and giving religious colour to the Karsturba Nagar incident while other violators are being identified."

The police said that the geo-analysis of these posts revealed that such posts and tweets are being done from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as well as from other countries like the US, Canada, UAE and UK in its bid to give a communal spin to the incident which is not the case. Both the victim and accused belongs to the same community but originally their forefathers are from Punjab, they said.

Last week, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers on the streets of east Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck. In an official statement, the DCP said a false narrative is being made and the incident is being given communal colour on social media by deliberately posting “distorted" facts.

“Some rumours of suicide by the victim was also posted without verifying the fact. Some Twitter handles and YouTube channel also disclosed the identity of victim which is prohibited by the law," he said. The first FIR has been registered on the tweet posted by Sukhpreet Singh Slatch whose Twitter handle is @sukh_slatch, while the second FIR has been registered on the tweet of star whose Twitter handles is @StarKissan, the police said.

According to the police, the FIRs have been registered under IPC sections of 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) among other relevant sections at the Vivek Vihar police station.

The third FIR has been registered under section 228A (Whoever prints or publishes the name or any matter which may make known the identity of any person against whom an offence under section of rape and other) of the IPC against Madan Lal who posted a video in which he disclosed the identity of the victim and details of the incident on YouTube, the police officer said. On Monday, the police said legal action would be taken against those found revealing the identity and spreading rumours about the victim. The Delhi Police’s appeal came after several tweets were posted on social media platforms claiming that the victim had allegedly committed suicide. Some posts also allegedly revealed the identity of the victim.

Asking people not to reveal the identity of the victim and spread misleading facts, the police said necessary action is being taken by identifying those who have been spreading rumours. The police said they have arrested eight women and a man as well as apprehended three (boys) juveniles in connection with the Kasturba Nagar case. The accused were arrested on the basis of the victim’s complaint and the videos that surfaced online soon after the incident.

Earlier in the day, Sathiyasundaram also took to Twitter and posted a video of himself urging people to not share rumours and false information through social media platforms. “In the Kasturba Nagar sexual assault case, some people are spreading rumours about the victim and the incident through social media platforms. False information is being posted. Some of them are also found revealing the identity of the victim and also trying to give a communal angle to the incident, he said.

Some of them are spreading rumours that the victim has committed suicide. This is false information. The victim is doing fine and is safe. The officers of the team have also met her, he added. He said if anyone is found spreading rumours or wrong information through social media or any other platforms, we will surely take legal action against such people. Till now, whoever has shared such posts on the incident, we are taking legal action against them.

