J&K: 2 Hybrid Militants Arrested in Anantnag; Security Forces Say Major Conspiracy Foiled

Two hybrid militants associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) have been arrested during a joint operation by the police and the army in Anantnag of South Kashmir. The security forces have confiscated weapons and ammunition from their possession.

Acting on an intelligence input about the movement of suspected militants on Waghama- Wupzan Road, an operation was launched by Anantnag Police in collaboration with 3 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army. A special checkpoint was set up on Wagahama-Wupzan road in Bijbehara, while a strategy was formulated based on specific information about the movements of the militants. Both hybrid militants were arrested by the joint party during the checking.

According to a press statement issued by the police, the arrested hybrid militants have been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Muhammad Bhat resident of Waghama Bijbehara and Tufail Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar resident of Midora Tral. During the search, two pistols, two magazines and 15 rounds of bullets were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered by the police in this regard under the relevant provisions of the law at Bijbehara Police Station and further investigation has been initiated. The police and security forces termed the arrest of two militants as a major success in the operation and said that it has definitely foiled a major conspiracy.

