Two Army Officers Killed in Accidental Grenade Blast Along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

An Army captain and a junior commissioned officer were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Monday. The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the Mendhar sector of Poonch late on Sunday night, an Army PRO said.

“The grenade blast resulted in injuries to soldiers, who were immediately evacuated by helicopter to Command Hospital Udhampur. During the treatment, Capt Anand and Nb Sub Bhagwan Singh succumbed to their injuries," an Army release said.

Capt Anand belongs to Champa Nagar, Bhagalpur, Bihar and Nb Sub Bhagwan Singh belongs to Pokhar Bhitta, Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, as per the release.

“GOC White Knight Corps and all Ranks salute the Bravehearts, for their supreme sacrifice in line of duty. The nation shall forever remain indebted to the bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice," the army said.

