Two Arrested, 10-kg Heroin Worth Over Rs 40 Crore Seized as Delhi Police Busts International Drug Cartel

Delhi Police have arrested two men and recovered 10 kilograms of heroin from them worth over Rs 40 crore that was concealed in a car. Senior officials said the two men are members of an international drug cartel and the recovered heroin was smuggled into India from Myanmar via the Manipur border.

The police identified the arrested men as 57-year-old Dinesh Singh and Nazir, 28, both from Ghazipur, UP.

The arrests were made last Thursday from near ISBT Sarai Kale Khan at Delhi-Meerut Expressway when information was received that some members of an international drug syndicate involved in supply of heroin from Myanmar will visit Delhi.

“Further probe established that Nazir and Dinesh, both members of the cartel, have collected a big consignment of heroin from Jharkhand and would come in a Maruti SX4 car to a T-point on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near ISBT Sarai Kale Khan during the early hours of March 24. Accordingly, a team led by inspector Shiv Kumar, under the supervision of assistant commissioner of police Attar Singh, laid a trap. Around 5.30 am, the identified vehicle was intercepted and the two men were arrested," said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh.

Heroin was also recovered from a cavity under the car seat. (News18)

Singh said on search of the two men, three kilograms of heroin was recovered from each person. Further, during the search of their car, another four kilograms of heroin was recovered from a cavity under the rear seat, he said.

The DCP said the arrested men confessed that they had procured the heroin from a person in Chattra, Jharkhand, and they had to deliver six kilograms of the consignment to a person in Delhi and the remaining four kilograms to a person in Gazipur, UP.

“Both have further revealed that their supplier of heroin has links in Myanmar and Manipur. Most of the heroin brought in Manipur from Myanmar is sent to adjoining states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and contraband is further transported in others parts of the country, including Delhi. They also disclosed that quality of heroin smuggled from Myanmar and Manipur is much superior to heroin manufactured from opium in legalised cultivated areas in India. That is why heroin manufactured in Myanmar and Manipur is in high demand internationally and also in India," Singh said.

