Two Arrested for Celebratory Firing During Wedding in Uttar Pradesh

UP police arrested two persons for celebratory firing during wedding. (Image for representation: Shutterstock)
The incident took place on Sunday during a wedding ritual, police said

PTI
Muzaffarnagar // Updated: December 20, 2021, 14:47 IST

Two people were arrested for allegedly firing celebratory gunshots at a wedding function in Kalyanpuri village here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday during a wedding ritual, they said.

A case was registered against Sonu and Monu, and they were arrested by the police which seized a pistol used for firing, they added.

