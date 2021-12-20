Two Arrested for Celebratory Firing During Wedding in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Muzaffarnagar // Updated: December 20, 2021, 14:47 IST
Two people were arrested for allegedly firing celebratory gunshots at a wedding function in Kalyanpuri village here, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday during a wedding ritual, they said.
A case was registered against Sonu and Monu, and they were arrested by the police which seized a pistol used for firing, they added.
first published: December 20, 2021, 14:47 IST