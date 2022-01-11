Two Arrested in Indore For Smuggling Diamonds Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh

The Indore Crime Branch arrested two people on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling diamonds worth over Rs 3.51 lakh. According to reports, 55 stolen pieces of rough diamonds have been confiscated from their possession. The accused has been identified as Ashok Singh, a native of Dhar, and Vikas alias Vikram of Chandan Nagar, Indore. Both used to work in a diamond mine in Gariaband, Chhattisgarh.

According to Crime Branch DCP Nimish Aggarwal, the team of Inspector Dhanendra Bhadauria has arrested the two youths.

The police have started the investigation after registering a case under serious sections of the Mining Act and theft. Meanwhile, the diamonds have been sent to the laboratory for quality check.

The reports added that the crime branch official had received a tip-off that some people were roaming in the Pardeshipura area with a large number of rough diamonds and were looking for buyers to sell. The two also tried to sell diamonds at one or two jewellery showrooms in the area.

Following the tip-off, the commissioner of Indore sent crime branch officers to lay a trap as customers and engage them in talks. The two had about 55 diamonds and were willing to sell them at throwaway prices. Soon after the news was confirmed, the police took the diamonds from the possession of both the accused and took them into custody.

