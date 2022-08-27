​Two BSF Personnel Arrested on Rape Charges in Bengal, Force Says Woman Was 'Illegally Trespassing' Near Post

The West Bengal Police has arrested two personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF)’s 68th Battalion from an India-Bangladesh Border Outpost on charges of raping a woman.

The accused — Assistant Sub-Inspector SP Chero and jawan Altaf Hussain — were deputed in Bagda’s Bajitpur area and according to the complaint, the woman was stopped on her way back from Basirhat on Thursday night and raped by the two men. On Friday morning, she lodged a complaint and the local police approached BSF to arrest the two men.

SP Tarun Das said the complainant alleged that the men dragged her to a nearby field and raped her. “The accused have been arrested and will be produced in court on Saturday," he said.

This is not the first time the BSF is in the throes of such allegations, with people of bordering villages often accusing the personnel of torture and rape.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the BSF said: “We got information that these two people might be involved in rape. We immediately suspended them and handed them over to the police. The BSF is a disciplined force and will do everything to protect women. There is information that this woman was illegally trespassing near the post."

The TMC took potshots at the BJP over the issue on Twitter, saying: “Our country is becoming increasingly UNSAFE for women under @BJP4India’s misrule! Mr @AmitShah, under your watch BSF Officer & Jawan raped a woman; threatened her with consequences if she raised her voice. Indeed a shining example of “Atmanirbhar Bharat"!"

MP Kakoli Ghosh Dostidar tweeted: “A homemaker was sexually assaulted by 2 BSF men & was threatened to not raise her voice. THIS is the HORRIFIC reality of BJP’s enhanced jurisdiction! PM @narendramodi, who will take accountability for Rakshaks becoming Bhakshaks?"

The Trinamool Congress is expected to hold a rally in the area on Sunday. The incident is likely to act as a shot in the arm for the TMC government, which has opposed the proposal of increased jurisdiction of the BSF in the area.

