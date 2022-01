Two Charred to Death as Truck Carrying Sulfur Hits Rickshaw, Catches Fire in Maharashtra

Two persons were charred to death after a truck carrying liquid sulfur met with an accident and hit an autorickshaw, which led to both the vehicles catching fire at Ambarnath township in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The accident occurred near a nullah in Ambarnath east area and the two deceased were occupants of the autorickshaw, they said. "The truck was on its way from Ambarnath to Shil. Near the nullah, it developed some technical snag and started moving backwards due to the gradient.

It crushed an autorickshaw on the way, due to which the fuel tank of the rickshaw exploded and led to a fire in both the vehicles," deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Balasaheb Patil said. Soon, the sulphur in the truck also caught fire. The two occupants of the rickshaw were charred to death and the deceased are being identified, he said.

Both the vehicles were completely damaged in the incident, Patil added. On being informed, the police and the fire brigade personnel of the Ambarnath Municipal Council rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, he said. A fire officer said that the incident took place shortly before 4 pm.

Police said that the bodies of the two victims were sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem.

