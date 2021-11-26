Four AC Coaches of Jammu Tawi Durg Express Catch Fire in MP; No Casualties

At least four coaches of the Durg-Udhampur Express have caught fire and the fire fighting process is currently on. The incident took place around 4 pm between Dhaulpur in Rajasthan and Morena in Madhya Pradesh. The 20848 Jammu Tawi Durg Express was moving towards Jhansi was nearing Hetampur railway station when the fire broke out in two coaches and spread rapidly, said sources. No reports of any casualties yet.

Eyewitnesses say two bogies are gutted completely while two others are still on fire. All the passengers have been deboarded. The coaches that caught fire were air-conditioned. Efforts are still on to douse flames in two coaches. Multiple fire tenders have been rushed from Morena and Dholpur in Rajasthan.

