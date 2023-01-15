2 Devotees Hospitalised After Overcrowding at Puri Jagannath Temple; Security Beefed Up

At least two devotees reportedly fell sick due to overcrowding that led to a stampede-like situation at the Puri Jagannath Temple. Devotees reportedly suffocated due to heavy crowding near at the temple premises this morning.

The victims were identified as Sulochana Sahoo of Hatagadia Sahi in Puri district and Dibya Sahoo, a minor girl from the Pithapur area in Cuttack district.

Both the devotees have reportedly been admitted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.

Puri Additional SP Mihir Panda denied allegations of looting and pushing at the temple.

According to officials, the incident reportedly took place after a large number of people congregated near the Lion’s Gate before it was opened for devotees. The opening of the temple door was a little bit delayed on Sunday morning as the Makar Sankranti rituals took a lot of time to conclude the previous night.

“Yesterday was Makar Sankranti and many devotees were waiting for darshan since very early in the morning. This was when the 16-year-old girl and an old woman complained of suffocation," additional SP said adding that cops who were nearby took the two to a hospital nearby by ambulance.

Officials also said that the two were now home after receiving treatment adding that security was beefed up at the temple premises barricades were placed so as to monitor the crowd closely.

Temple officials guaranteed that there was no reason to panic as adequate number of police personnel were deployed for crowd management.

The incident came a day after a woman was killed and eight others seriously injured in a stampede as a large number of people congregated on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Setu bridge in Cuttack district on the occasion of Makar Mela.

