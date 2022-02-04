Two Easy Home Remedies to Help You Get rid of Dandruff From Your Child's Hair

The problem of dandruff in hair has become more common in recent years as a result of increased pollution, an unhealthy lifestyle, and the use of numerous chemical products. The issue of dandruff affects not just adults but also youngsters.

You should pay heed if your child scratches his head regularly while playing or studying. Dry scalp and continuous itching in the head are the most common symptoms of dandruff. During the winter, this problem may become significantly worse. As a result, we must pay special care to it during the winter months.

Here, we will talk about some easy home remedies, according to the health site, that will help you eliminate dandruff from children’s hair.

>Causes of dandruff in children’s hair:

Dandruff in children’s hair can be caused by a variety of factors, including pollution, improper product use, and hormonal changes. Teenage children undergo a lot of hormonal changes and that can result in dandruff in their hair.

At the same time, dandruff can also be caused by dust settled in the hair of school-going children during sports. In young children, however, the cause of dandruff can be the wrong choice of shampoo, oil, or other chemical products. Because of cradle-cap, even newborns can get dandruff.

Some simple home remedies for children’s dandruff

>Lemon juice:

Lemon is a wonderful exfoliant for the skin. It eliminates the skin’s dead cells. It also has no negative side effects.

Lemon is acidic and it should only be used on children’s skin after careful consideration, as it can dehydrate your baby’s skin.

To use it, fill a small bowl with water and add lemon juice to it. Massage your child’s scalp with it then wash it off with clean water and shampoo after ten minutes. This will help to eliminate dandruff in your children’s hair.

>Use of butter:

If possible, massage the skin of the child’s head with two to three spoonfuls of homemade butter. Wash your hair after an hour or two. This will also help in alleviating the problem of dandruff. Butter also nourishes the skin and provides a lot of conditioning to the hair.

