Two Farmers Die of Electrocution in Uttar Pradesh Village, Probe Underway

Two farmers were electrocuted and a child sustained burn injuries when they came in contact with a high-tension wire in a village here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Kakraha Majra Purva Deoria village in the Tadiyawa area on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said.

While Veerpal (42) and Satyendra (22) died on the spot, Veerpal’s son Anurag (12) sustained burn injuries and was rushed to a medical college, where his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

A probe is on in the matter, the SP added.

