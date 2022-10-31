The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a ban on “two-finger test" in rape cases and warned that persons conducting such tests will be held guilty of misconduct.

The two-finger test is an unscientific and intrusive physical examination that involves insertion of two fingers into a woman’s vagina to measure the laxity of muscles and determine her ‘virginity’. It is based on the patriarchal assumption that a woman who is sexually active is less likely to have been sexually assaulted; several judgments and research have shown that a person’s sexual history has no bearing on sexual assault.

The Supreme Court had deemed the practice unconstitutional in 2013 and held that the test should not be performed.

Advertisement

A look at the observations of the bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli on the test:

The Supreme Court deprecates the use of this regressive and invasive test in cases alleging rape and sexual assault. This so-called test has no scientific basis.

Two-finger test neither proves nor disproves allegations of rape.

Two-finger test re-victimises and re-traumatises women who may have been sexually assaulted, and is an affront to their dignity.

The Supreme Court reiterates its observation in Lillu vs. State of Haryana (2013) that the two-finger test violates the right to privacy, integrity, and dignity.

Whether a woman is “habituated to sexual intercourse" or “habitual to sexual intercourse" is irrelevant for the purposes of determining whether the ingredients of Section 375 (rape) of the IPC are present

The test based on “incorrect assumption" that a sexually active woman cannot be raped.

Probative value of a woman’s testimony does not depend upon her sexual history.

Patriarchal and sexist to suggest that a woman cannot be believed when she states that she was raped, merely for the reason that she is sexually active.

Regrettable fact that two-finger test continues to be conducted even today.

ALSO READ | Ban Two-Finger Test on Sexual Assault Victims, Madurai HC Bench Orders Tamil Nadu Government

The Union and State Governments to ensure guidelines against test formulated by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are circulated to all hospitals.

The Governments to ensure that workshops are conducted to ensure appropriate procedure is adopted while examining survivors of sexual assault and rape.

The Government shall review medical school curriculum to ensure “two-finger test" or per vaginum examination is not prescribed as procedure to examine rape and sexual assault survivors.

Any person who conducts the “two-finger test" or per vaginum examination (while examining a person alleged to have been subjected to a sexual assault) in contravention of the directions of this Court shall be guilty of misconduct.

Read all the Latest India News here