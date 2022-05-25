Two Govt Employees Held for Taking Bribe for Facilitating Aid to Cow Shelter in Madhya Pradesh

Two employees of the Madhya Pradesh panchayat department were caught while accepting Rs 60,000 as bribe from a person for sanctioning funds for the latter’s cow shelter in Agar Malwa district, an official said on Wednesday.

A team of the Ujjain Lokayukta on Tuesday caught panchayat secretary Ashfaq Qureshi and assistant project officer Anoop Chouhan, while they were accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, Lokayukta’s Superintendent of Police Anil Vishwakarma said.

The two accused had demanded the money from the complainant to facilitate financial assistance to him for operating a cow shelter in Parsukhesdi village as per his two-year contract with the local panchayat.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint, the Lokayukta laid a trap and caught Chouhan accepting Rs 20,000 and also nabbed Qureshi while taking Rs 40,000 in the Agar Malwa janpad panchayat office, he said. A case was registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.