Two Indian Nationals Working for Pak ISI Arrested in Amritsar

Two Indian nationals working for Pakistani military and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have been arrested in Punjab’s Amritsar.

The two have been identified as Jafar Riaz, based in Kolkata, and Mohammad Shamshad, based in Bihar, have been working for the ISI for a long time, sources said.

Sensitive information regarding the Army and pictures of the Air Force Station and Cantt. area in Amritsar have been recovered from their phones.

Jafar Riaz of Kolkata was married to Pakistani girl Rabia in 2005. Due to financial constraints after the accident, Riyaz shifted to his in-laws’ house in Lahore in 2012.

ISI contact in Lahore started working as a spy after returning.

Riyaz then also made his friend Mohammad Shamshad from Bihar join ISI. They both sent across crucial information to the ISI, sources.

Both will be produced in court.

