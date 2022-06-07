Two Lashkar Militants Killed in Early Morning Encounter in Kashmir's Kupwara

Two militants affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kandi area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir early on Tuesday.

The gunfight followed after a joint team of army and police started a search operation in Kandi.

In a tweet, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that a Pakistani terrorist identified as Tufail has been eliminated and a search is still going on.

This is the second encounter in the last 10 hours.

Last night, a Pakistani militant from LeT was killed in Sopore in an encounter that broke out late on Monday night. The police said three other militants, including two foreigners and a local, slipped out of the cordon but hunt for them is on.

The troops of Army’s 22 RR, 9 para, CRPF and Special operation group of Jammu and Kashmir police cordoned off the area after they received information about the presence of militants.

An AK rifle, five magazines along with ammunition were recovered from him.

While security forces initiated operations end in killing of militants, it is the recent spate of targeted killings that is posing a serious challenge to the security apparatus in Kashmir. Around 19 civilians that includes minorities have been killed in such attacks.

So far, 28 foreign militants have been killed since January this year, police said.

