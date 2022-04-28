Two Militants Involved in Attacks on Migrant Labourers Killed in Overnight Encounter in J&K's Pulwama; Internet Snapped in Area

Two militants affiliated with Al Badr organization were killed in an overnight encounter launched by security forces in Mitrigam village of Pulwama district, the Jammu Kashmir police said.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir zone, said the terrorists have been identified as Aijaz Hafiz and Shahid Ayub. Two AK-47 rifles have also been recovered.

The duo was involved in a series of attacks on migrant labourers in Pulwama between March-April this year, Kumar added.

Mobile internet services have been snapped in Pulwama over the Mitrigam encounter.

The encounter started on Wednesday afternoon with teams of army and police laying a cordon in the Mitrigam village after they were tipped about militants hiding next to a vast orchard spread.

An encounter started soon when the security forces tried to tighten the cordon. In the initial exchange, a soldier was wounded. Later, in the course of the encounter, two militants were killed.

Police said the operation had to be stopped for some time to clear out some civilians, who were struggling to move out to safety.

Aijaz Hafiz, an engineering student, went missing in January 2022 while Shahid had left his home last month to pick up arms.

There have been a spate of encounters in April and more than 20 militants, including top commanders of Lashkar and Jaish have been killed so far.

