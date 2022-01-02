Two Madhya Pradesh Cops Suspended for Cane-charging, Abusing People

A police station in-charge and an assistant sub-inspector were suspended after some video and audio clips surfaced in which they were purportedly seen and heard cane-charging and abusing people in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, officials said.

The incident took place at a square in Raipuria town on Saturday night, about 40 km from the district headquarters, following which some people also thrashed the police station in-charge, they said.

In the videos provided to police by people, Raipuria police station in-charge Anil Bamania was seen cane-charging some persons, sub-divisional officer of police Sonu Dabar said. An audio clip of assistant sub-inspector Ajit Singh, who was accompanying Bamania, also surfaced in which he was allegedly heard abusing the people, she said.

The official said prima facie Bamania appeared to be in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. Some of the people also allegedly beat up Bamania, who suffered injuries and later underwent a medical examination, she said.

After taking cognisance of the videos, Bamania and Singh were suspended, the official said, adding that no case has been registered so far in this connection. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta said after receiving information, two senior officials were sent to the spot. Initial information suggested that the police station in-charge was in an inebriated condition. His medical report is awaited, the SP said. Both the policemen were suspended for their alleged misconduct, he said.

