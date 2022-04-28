Two More Accused Arrested in Connection With Jahangirpuri Violence, Say Police

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two more accused in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that took place earlier amid a procession to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti in the area. The accused have been identified as Jafar and Babuddin, police said.

Severe communal clashes erupted at the Jahangirpuri area on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which nine people, including eight policemen, were injured.

The police had earlier arrested 25 people and apprehended two juveniles, while one of the arrested person’s relatives was bound down for injuring a police Inspector by pelting stones at him.

Later in the scheme of developments, an anti-encroachment drive began in the area, but was stayed by the Supreme Court until further orders. Now, the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started a survey of encroachment of government of land as its mayor Mukesh Suryan on Wednesday conducted inspections in Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur, and Madanpur Khadar wards.

He said that streets will be freed from illegal occupation. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) too bulldozed a few allegedly illegal shops in Kalyanpuri area that were built on a roadside near Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, officials said.

These shops were constructed illegally in Kalyanpuri which were demolished today (Wednesday). Our action against encroachment will continue, EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Agrawal said in a statement.

The SDMC mayor said that a month-long plan has been prepared to remove encroachment from government lands, roads, and footpaths in areas that include Okhla, Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur, Lajpat Nagar, Badarpur, Greater Kailash, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Vikas Puri, Shaheen Bagh etc.

Shaheen Bagh area had come to limelight in December 2019 for its protests and a huge sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The massive gathering there was dispersed in March 2020 after riots in northeast Delhi and the COVID 19 pandemic that hit the city subsequently.

The mayor said that removing encroachment from government land is an obligatory function of the civic agencies and the SDMC will carry out its duty efficiently.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had on April 20 written to mayors of South and East corporations seeking removal of encroachments by Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements in their areas.

Last week, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation came under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in Jahangirpuri area in an anti-encroachment drive. The action drew sharp criticism from several quarters, with many terming the exercise vengeful. The drive was stopped only after the Supreme Court intervened.

With PTI inputs

