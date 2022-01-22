Two More Held, One Apprehended in Rajasthan Serial Gang-rape Cases

The Rajasthan Police has nabbed three absconding members of the gang that allegedly raped several women after abducting them from highways, officials said on Saturday. One of them identified as Jamna Shankar Meena, who was involved in the gang rape of a tribal girl, was arrested from Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Police had raided an abandoned house near a highway in Dhariawad area of Pratapgarh on Monday night where eight accused, including two minors, were hatching a conspiracy to rob a petrol pump. Five people, including a minor, were nabbed. However, three of the accused including the other minor had managed to flee the scene.

The police had recovered video clips from a mobile phone possessed by the accused in which they were seen gang raping different girls and women, including a minor who a few days back had registered a case of gang rape against four unidentified people. She was gang raped on December 22. Three of the five accused, including the minor, who were held on Monday, were involved in the gang rape of the girl while the fourth accused has been arrested from Mumbai, SP Pratapgarh Amrita Duhan said.

She said that Meena was held in Mumbai while the other two were caught in a forested area in Pratapgarh. All the three were absconding since Monday night when the police had raided the abandoned house. She said the case is being investigated further.

