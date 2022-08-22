Two Officers Suspended in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Two senior IAS officer A Gopi Krishna and DANICS officer Anand Kumar Tiwari have been suspended by the Centre in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. These two officers were named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the ongoing probe, officials said.

Krishna, a 2012 batch Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officer, was the excise commissioner in the Delhi government while Anand Kumar, a 2003 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Civil Service (DANICS) cadre officer was the deputy excise commissioner, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 individuals and entities named in the FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 31 places including Sisodia’s residence and premises of some bureaucrats, including Excise Commissioner Krishna and two other Excise Department officials, and businessmen.

The new excise policy was implemented from November 17 last year under which retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. The BJP and Congress had vociferously opposed the policy and lodged complaint with the L-G as well as central agencies for a probe into it.

(With PTI inputs)

