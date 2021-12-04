Two Per Cent Passengers from Not 'at Risk' Nations to Undergo Random Testing on Arrival at Bengaluru

In line with the fresh norms following the Omicron variant scare, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Saturday said two per cent of the passengers coming from countries, which are not in the 'at risk' category, will undergo random testing on arrival at the airport. In a tweet, the BIAL, which manages the airport, said, "As per the international travel guidelines, 2% of the passengers coming from countries that are not in the 'at-risk' list shall undergo random testing at the Airport on arrival. The cost of random testing of such passengers will be borne by BIAL." Amid the Omicron variant scare, the Government of India issued a new set of guidelines on November 30.

It said that travellers from countries excluding those countries at risk will be allowed to leave the airport and should self-monitor their health for 14 days post arrival. A sub-section or two per cent of the total flight passengers should undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival. The two per cent of such travellers in each flight should be identified by the concerned airlines, preferably from different countries, and such travellers should be escorted by the airlines or Ministry of Civil Aviation to testing area on arrival.

The cost of testing of such travellers shall be borne by the travellers identified for random testing themselves. The Government of India has also made a self-declaration mandatory for the passengers before scheduled travel including 14 days of travel details.

Passengers originating or transiting from 'at risk' countries should be informed by the airlines that they will undergo post arrival testing, quarantine if found infected, stringent isolation protocols if tested positive, the GOI order said. It added that the passengers found symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol.

