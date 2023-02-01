A massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s famous ski resort in Gulmarg on Wednesday killing two Polish tourists. As many as 21 skiers were trapped who were later rescued from the slopes that had been declared a “no go zone", police said.

The Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak at the ski resort in Gulmarg. Rescue operation was launched soon after the incident by the Baramulla Police with help from other agencies.

Videos of the avalanche showed people running for their lives as a gush of snow came rolling down.

A spokesperson of the Baramulla district police said, “Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak Hapath Khud at famous ski resort in Gulmarg. Rescue operation has been launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies."

Dozens of skiers — both Indian and foreigners — were at the slopes when the avalanche hit. “Three teams of 21 foreign nationals and two local guides went to Affarwat for skiing this morning. A snow avalanche struck Hapatkhud Kangdori around 12.30 pm," Baramulla Senior Superintendent of Police Amod Nagpure told PTI.

Officials said the cable car which ferries tourists up the 14,000 ft Afarwat mountain was used for the rescue operations.

The bodies of the two Polish nationals — Krzysltof (43) and Adam Grzech (45) — were recovered and moved to a hospital nearby for medical and other legal procedures.

The Russians rescued were identified as Ekaterina, Maxim, Vladimir, Vasiliy, Engine, Leo, Nikita Mastryukov and Anna Chornyak, police said.

The Polish nationals were Rafat Kaqmaren, Narcin Wieklux, Eukasz Potaczewck, Tukasz Pasek, Katarzyna Filip, Marcin Raczyk, Barteomie Szkop, Bartosz Domagata, Adrian Anirowsu and Macie Kowalczyk. Besides, three guides, Bartos from Poland and two locals, Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, were also rescued.

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha took to Twitter to extend condolences for the deceased’s families. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to an avalanche in Gulmarg. My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. DC & Divisional Commissioner Office is providing all possible assistance to those affected," he tweeted.

Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall on January 29 and 30. The last big avalanche in Gulmarg was on February 8, 2010 when 17 soldiers in an Army camp were killed.

(With PTI inputs)

