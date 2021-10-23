Two Porn Addict Minor Boys Kill 6-Year-Old Girl in Assam

Two boys aged, 8 and 11, allegedly killed a six-year-old girl for not watching porn and replicating the sexual act, on Monday evening in Assam’s Nagaon district. The fact came to light after Assam Police detained the two minors, who then revealed the reason behind the murder of the girl.

According to police, a six-year-old girl’s body was recovered from a public toilet in Nijori area of the district. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead.

A senior police officer stationed at Nagaon district police headquarters said, “The girl’s body was seized and sent for postmortem. The minor was not raped. She was brutally beaten to death."

The police officer further stated that during investigation they learnt that the girl was last seen along with two boys aged between eight and eleven years playing near a stone quarry.

“During the course of our investigation, we learnt that two boys had informed their parents and villagers about the girl lying in an unconscious state in the toilet. The girl was then rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment," added the police officer.

The officer further stated that when the police questioned the two accused minors separately about the crime they confessed to the killing. “The reason behind the killing was shocking. We detained the minor boys soon after they confessed to their crime," added the officer.

The two told the police that they murdered the girl because she denied watching porn videos along with them and to replicate the sexual act as seen in the video.

According to police, the two boys had become porn-addict. “The two told us that they started watching porn movies for the last few months. One of the detained boys told us that a few months back after attending online classes while surfing the internet he came across a porn movie."

“After seeing the porn movie he showed it to his friend. The duo after completing the online classes used to regularly watch porn," added the officer.

The officer further added that the father of one of the boys has been arrested for trying to hide evidence.

