Two radicalised youths, allegedly planning to go to Pakistan for weapons training, were arrested near New Delhi’s Red Fort area on Saturday. Their arrest has yet again exposed the sinister design of Pakistan-based terror operatives, coaxing Indian youths into weapons training.

The accused - 21-year-old Khalid Mubarak Khan, a resident of Thane, and 26-year-old Abdullah alias Abdur Rehman of Tamil Nadu - were getting directions from a Pakistan-based handler over social media. The two were planning to cross the border illegally and go to the neighbouring country for weapons training.

Two pistols, 10 live cartridges, a knife, and a wire cutter were recovered from their possession.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police was working on the input that some persons are being radicalised by Pakistan-based handlers over social media and have been given directions to initially receive weapons training in Pakistan, before executing terror attacks in India.

On February 14, the Cell received information that some radicalised persons, with an allegiance to a terror module, will arrive in Delhi via Mumbai to carry out some illegal activities. Following this, they would go to Pakistan for training.

The police had information that they have sophisticated illegal arms and will arrive near Ring Road on the back side of Red Fort. Accordingly, a team of the Special Cell apprehended both the accused persons in a swift and clinical operation.

An FIR was registered under the Arms Act.

Further nodes of this network are being identified. Investigation is in progress to ascertain the involvement of the accused vis-a-vis a terror angle.

