Two Rajasthan Brothers, Together Since Childhood, Die Within Minutes of Each Other

Seventy-five-year old Rawataram and his younger brother Hiraram Dewasi, the residents of Nagani village in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district, were extremely close to each other since their childhood. Their bond was renowned not only in Nagani but also among neighbouring villages.

But in a strange coincidence, the two brothers died three days ago within minutes of each other.

The brothers spent their childhood together and also got married on the same day. Seventy-five-year-old Rawataram was a year or two younger than Hiraram.

According to their family, Rawataram and Hiraram were sleeping when suddenly the former informed his brother that he was leaving the world. Following this exchange, he passed away. Hiraram, too, left the world within 3-4 minutes of his brother’s death.

The news of the death of both the brothers quickly spread throughout the village and left a pall of gloom in the village. The entire village was grieving the death of the brothers when their bodies were taken for the last rites. According to the villagers, both the brothers always stayed together since their childhood and their sudden death will remain a mystery.

Their last rites were performed at the same time and in the same location.

