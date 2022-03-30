Two terrorists have been killed by the security forces in an ongoing encounter between at Rainawari area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, officials said on Wednesday.

“Two terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Of the two terrorists gunned down in the encounter, one was carrying a press card, officials said.

“One of the killed categorised local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media," Jammu and Kashmir police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

(With inputs from IANS)

