Two Widows Get Over Rs 68 Lakh as Compensation for Death of Husbands in Road Accidents

The National Lok Adalat held in Thane recently ordered a total settlement of over Rs 68 lakh to two widows, whose husbands died on the same day in road accidents in Maval and Thane, an official said on Monday.

The NLA was held on Saturday and in the first case Sarika Thorat (32) was awarded compensation of Rs 36.95 lakh for the death of her husband Anand, an electrician, in a road accident in Maval on June 26 last year, he said.

In the second case, Shabana Ansari (40) was awarded Rs 31.50 lakh for the death of her husband Mohammad Salim Ansari in a road accident in Thane on June 26 last year.

The highest compensation of Rs 75 lakh was awarded to one Bhavana Rajput whose husband Chetan died in a road accident on Eastern Express Highway in June 2017, the District Legal Services Authority official said.

