Noida: 2 Women Arrested after Video of Them Assaulting Society Guard Goes Viral

Two women were taken into police custody after a purported video of them manhandling a private security guard of a group housing society here went viral, officials said on Saturday. A third woman, who was with the duo at the time of the incident that took place around 1 am on Saturday, is absconding, they said.

The trio, aged below 30 years, had allegedly got into an argument with the private security guard Ujjwal Shukla of the Ajnara Homes society in Sector 121, under Phase 3 police station limits.

They have been identified as sisters Deeksha and Anjali Tiwari, who are natives of Uttarakhand but staying in the society on rent, and Kakul Ahmed, a resident of Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida (West).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miyan Khan said a non-cognizable report (NCR) has been lodged against them over a complaint by the guard.

“Two of the accused have been taken into custody in a preventive action under CrPC section 151. They were produced before a local magistrate and challans issued against them under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult)," Khan told PTI.

Those held are Anjali and Kakul while Deeksha is absconding, officials said.

According to officials, the women, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, were in a car that did not have a society sticker because of which the on-duty guard stopped them for enquiry. However, this prompted a heated argument between the women and the security guard even as his colleagues tried to intervene and resolve the situation.

A purported video of the episode surfaced on social media which showed one of the women holding the guard by his collar before she removed the cap from his head and flung it in the air. In last few months, Noida has witnessed multiple episodes of conflicts between residents and private security guards.

On Saturday, a bank manager and a guard of Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 were arrested by the local police following a conflict under CrPC section 151. Last month, a woman resident of Cleo County society in Sector 121 was arrested for assaulting a security guard over a delay in opening of entry barrier. The woman worked as a teacher.

In August, a 32-year-old woman, a lawyer by profession, was arrested for assaulting a private security guard of the Jaypee Wishtown society in Sector 128 over delay in letting her car inside the campus.

