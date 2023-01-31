Home » News » India » UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali Meets EAM Jaishankar

UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali Meets EAM Jaishankar

The UAE and India signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February last year to boost bilateral trade and investments that aims to increase trade between the two countries from USD 45 billion to USD 100 billion within five years

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 23:22 IST

New Delhi, India

EAM S Jaishankar meets UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
EAM S Jaishankar meets UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali on Tuesday called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Pleased to receive Ambassador @aj_alshaali of UAE this afternoon. Look forward to the further progress and development of India-UAE relations," Jaishankar said.

The UAE and India signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February last year to boost bilateral trade and investments that aims to increase trade between the two countries from USD 45 billion to USD 100 billion within five years.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 31, 2023, 23:22 IST
last updated: January 31, 2023, 23:22 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks