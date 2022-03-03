Udaipur Groom Arrives At His Wedding in Ambulance, Takes Pheras on Stretcher

From brides dancing their way to the wedding venue to stunning entries on a motorbike, we have seen people trying different things to make their wedding special. But for this Jodhpur groom, a unique entry at his wedding was not a choice but a compulsion. Rahul Katariya, who is a resident of Kothibaag locality of Udaipur, had to arrive at his wedding in an ambulance after meeting with an accident last week.

Rahul was slated to get married in a mass wedding ceremony organised on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 1. However, five days before the wedding, he met with an accident causing a fracture in his left leg. Doctors had to install an iron rod in the leg through surgery in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The chances of Rahul getting married on the fixed date were slim as he was not even in a condition to stand on his feet but he was adamant.

On the wedding day, he arrived at the venue in an ambulance and was taken to the mandap on a stretcher. Rahul received encouragement and support from his family and friends who helped him in getting ready for the wedding in his injured state. His friends helped in taking the seven pheras.

After the wedding, Rahul said that he will continue to overpower every difficulty in the way of fulfilling the responsibilities of married life in the future as well. Guests at the wedding saluted the groom’s spirit and wished for a happy married life for the newlyweds.

A total of six couples were slated to participate in the mass wedding ceremony organised by the Sindhi community. However, two grooms met with accident days before the wedding. While Rahul managed to arrive at the wedding by ambulance, the other one could not attend the mass wedding ceremony.

