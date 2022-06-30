Home » News » India » Udaipur Incident: Markets in Most Parts of Jaipur Remain Closed Following a Bandh Called by a Traders's Body and VHP

Hundreds of people had joined Kanhaiya Lal's funeral procession on Wednesday in Udaipur. (Photo: ANI)
This 'bandh' was summoned as a form protest against the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was killed for his alleged religious comments

PTI
Jaipur // Updated: June 30, 2022, 14:48 IST

Markets remained closed in most of parts of Jaipur on Thursday following a bandh call given by a traders’ body and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to protest the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the bandh, officials said, adding that emergency services are exempted.

“The bandh is successful. All the markets are closed," a VHP leader claimed.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people. Apart from markets in the walled city, those in other areas, including Khatipura, Vaishali Nagar, Rajapark, Tonk Road, Bajaj Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer etc. also remained closed. Additional DCP North Dharmendra Sagar said all the officers are on the field and monitoring the situation.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. The markets are closed and the situation is peaceful," he said.

first published: June 30, 2022, 14:48 IST