Udaipur Killing: Victim Flagged Threat to Life, Neighbour Nazim's Role in Circulating His Info on June 15 Complaint to Cops

A day after the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur by two men who slit his throat and later posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam, the victim’s written complaint to the police flagging threat to his life has surfaced.

In the written complaint, dated June 15, Kanhaiya Lal had mentioned that his child had uploaded a derogatory post on social media 5-6 days ago by mistake while he was playing games on his phone, adding that he was not aware of the post until two people came to his shop, asked for his phone saying that they did not have balance in their phones and needed to call someone.

“I gave them my mobile but they asked me if I know that a post has been shared from it. I told them that I do not know how to operate mobile and that it is only used by my child to play games. The post was then deleted from my mobile by them and they asked me not to do so again," Kanhaiya Lal’s complaint said.

Kanhaiya flagged neighbour Nazim’s role in circulating his info on WhatsApp

Kanhaiya in the complaint further said that on June 11, he got a call from the local Ghanamandi police station over a complaint lodged against him by his neighbour Nazim and that he must report to the police station.

Nazim told him he had lodged the FIR out of “pressure from the society", the letter mentioned. Kanhaiya told the cops that he did not know how to operate a mobile phone and the post was shared by his child by mistake while playing a game. But he was arrested and then released on bail the next day.

Kanhaiya said in his complaint of June 15 that Nazim, along with five others, were doing recce of his shop for the past 2-3 days and were not allowing him to open it.

In his complaint, Kanhaiya also said that Nazim and his friends had circulated his picture and name on various WhatsApp groups with a threat that he would be killed wherever he is seen on the street or if he opened his shop over the derogatory social media post.

“Please take legal action and allow me to open my shop and ensure my security and protection," Kanhaiya wrote in his complaint.

The murder

Kanhaiya Lal was killed in his shop on Tuesday by two men who later posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam, indirectly referring to the remarks against Prophet made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The incident triggered communal tensions across the state with locals protesting against the killing and stray incidents of violence seen on Tuesday, prompting the Rajasthan government to suspend internet services and impose Section 144 of the CrPC in the state for a month.

Both the accused have been arrested.

