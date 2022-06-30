Udaipur Murder: Victim Kanhaiya Lal’s Family to Get Rs 1.35 Crore Raised by BJP Leader Kapil Mishra

More than 12,000 people have contributed a sum of over Rs 1.35 crore for the family of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was brutally murdered in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, within 24 hours of BJP leader Kapil Mishra launching the fundraiser.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver in Udaipur city’s Dhan Mandi area on Tuesday and posted videos online that said they are “avenging an insult to Islam". Both of them have been arrested for the murder.

Speaking to News18, Mishra said the idea of fundraisers for violence victims from Hindu families was started after the Delhi riots in 2020. “We realised that whether it was human rights organizations or political parties, no one was bothered about the plight of Hindu victims. So we initiated this process after Delhi riots. All Hindu victims’ families were provided with financial aid," he said.

He said similar help was provided to the family of a temple priest in Rajasthan’s Karauli who was burnt alive. “Rinku Sharma and Rahul Rajput from Jahangirpuri in Delhi and others were also helped. When Kanhaiya Lal was murdered and we saw this video, my first response was what will happen to the family," Mishra said.

“We can’t leave his kids and wife alone. What will happen to them was the question. This is the reason this process was initiated on the very first day. Thankfully, so far, more than 12,000 people from across the globe have contributed to the cause," he said.

The drive has so far raised over Rs 1.35 crore, a target set for one month met in just 24 hours.

“Earlier, Hindus used to feel that no one would come for their family’s support if something bad happened to them. When Kashmiri Pandits faced terrorists, they had to rely on the government and stay in camps. But due to such initiatives, we are seeing a change in our society," Mishra added.

Speaking on the credibility of the initiative, he said: “All funds are collected online. All our statements are published for the contributors to check."

“The backing of society will also ensure that the terrorists trying to create panic among people are defeated. A discussion in the society will ensure that these terrorists do not emerge as role models for extremists in their community."

Taking on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mishra said the administration must not be seen as “bowing before terrorism".

