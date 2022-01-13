Uddhav Thackeray to Skip PM-CM Virtual Meet on Covid but Has List of Demands from Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will skip today’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other chief ministers on the Covid-19 situation in the country due to his health. State health minister Rajesh Tope will instead attend the meet through videoconferencing.

Top government sources told CNN-News18 that no lockdown in Maharashtra will be communicated to the Prime Minister in the meeting as the state health infrastructure is very much in place to take care of the Covid-19 cases.

“There is no stress on the available infrastructure. There is sufficient availability of oxygen and hospital beds. The total demand for oxygen in the state at present is 275 MT. This includes demand due to non-Covid reasons as well. There is 5% in-patient occupancy in the hospitals in Maharashtra — 2.82% of oxygen beds are occupied. There is 3.2% occupancy of ICU beds. With respect to ventilator beds, only 6% is occupied," Rajesh Tope told CNN-News18.

>What Maharashtra Wants from the Centre

The state government wants the Centre to make vaccines available in large numbers therefore it has sought 60 lakh Covishield and 40 lakh Covaxin doses.

It also wants funds for human resources for Covid-19. “Funds, which are provided through ECRP2 should be made available for expenditure for HR for Covid. Currently, we aren’t allowed to spend that money for human resources we hire for Covid purpose. If that nod is given, it will help us," a top government source said.

The Maharashtra government also wants the Centre to increase registrations on one mobile phone on CoWin app to 10 from the existing six. It also wants adequate supply of drugs such as Molnupiravir and cocktail antibodies.

The state reported 46,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate touched 21.4%, of which Mumbai logged 16,420 infections.

