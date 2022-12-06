Udta Andhra: AP Tops in Drugs Seizure in India, Reveals DRI Report

Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest amount of narcotics seizure across the country in the last one year, according to a report titled “Smuggling in India" by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which works under the Union Finance Ministry.

As per the report, 18,267.84 kg of drugs/narcotics were seized in Andhra Pradesh in 2021-22. As many as 90 persons were arrested in this regard. Andhra Pradesh was followed by Tripura (10,104 kg), Assam (3,633 kg), Telangana (1,012 kg) and Chhattisgarh (830 kg) in the list.

The report also pointed out that 161.83 metric tonnes of red sandalwood worth Rs 97 crore were seized in Andhra Pradesh.

“Most of the red sandalwood has been grown in Palakonda and Seshachalam hill ranges in Kadapa and Chittoor districts. The red sandalwood will also grow in some parts of Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam and Nellore districts in Andhra Pradesh apart from some parts in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Red sandalwood is mainly used in the preparation of Ayurvedic medicines. It is found that red sandalwoods are being illegally exported to countries like China and Japan," read the report.

The DRI said most of the red sandalwood has been illegally exported from the ports like Nausena in Mumbai, Mundra in Gujarat and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

“Sometimes, it also exports through the Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The containers filled with red sanders will be initially sent to Dubai, Malaysia and South Korea and later transported to the destinations. It is found that narcotics in small quantities have been smuggled through aero planes. Most of the red sandalwood has been illegally transported in the name of iron, brass hardware, pressure cookers, household items, readymade dresses, granite slabs, spare parts of the tractor and iron pipes," it added.

