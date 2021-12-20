Udupi Man Gets Lifer for Raping Minor Daughter

The Special judge of the POCSO fast track court at the Udupi district additional and sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his own minor daughter in 2020. The judge Yermal Kalpana also directed the convicted person to pay Rs 20,000 as fine and an additional penalty of Rs 5,000 for making a death threat to the girl. The government has been directed to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

The case was reported at Udupi women's police station in May last year. The 41-year old accused had raped his 14-year-old daughter when his wife and son were away. He also threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. The girl informed her mother about the incident with the help of a neighbour. The mother lodged a complaint with the police and the man was arrested.

The statements of the victim, her mother and the neighbour helped in proving the charges. Special public prosecutor Y T Raghavendra appeared for the prosecution.

