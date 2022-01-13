Ujjain Lawyers Demand Ban on Loudspeakers in Mosques for Azaan Calls

Days after lawyers from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore demanded that the local administration ban loudspeakers in mosques for making azaan calls, their counterparts from Ujjain, too, has made a similar request.

A delegation of lawyers from Ujjain on Wednesday called on the divisional commissioner of Ujjain and handed him a memorandum seeking a ban on loudspeakers in the mosques. The memorandum addressed to the President of India seeks necessary instructions for the Centre and State governments on the matter.

The lawyers based their objection on the matter on multiple points that loudspeakers are used in mosques without proper legal permissions, affect normal life and also hinder online classes as most students are currently studying in online mode due to the pandemic.

Loudspeakers used in the mosques for azaan and other announcements cause noise pollution, hamper studies of students and cause inconvenience to the elderly, advocate Lokendra Mehta told the media persons.

The lawyers said they have urged the administration to take preventive measures and will be constrained to file a Public Interest Litigation with the court, in case the administration fails to act on their complaint.

A couple of days ago, a group of lawyers from Indore had submitted a similar complaint to the divisional commissioner and commissioner of police, seeking a ban on loudspeakers used in the mosques.

The lawyers claimed that the use of loudspeakers in mosques in densely populated areas causes physical and mental stress to the kids, elderlies and patients as these premises defy sound limits as prescribed by various authorities.

The petitioners even quoted judgements of various high courts and the Supreme Court of India to prove that religions can’t put public at discomfort while breaching rules. The memorandum claimed that such an act of causing public inconvenience invites punitive repercussions.

The article 19 (1) A and article 21 of the Constitution links noise pollution as a threat to life. Apart from this, the protection of the environment has been mentioned in Article 51 A (G) as one of the fundamental duties of every individual, the memorandum read.

Indore is the cleanest city and we are committed to make it also noise pollution free city, said the memorandum singed by around 300 lawyers and was submitted to the divisional commissioner and the commissioner of police on Jan 10.

(Inputs from Anand Nigam)

