UK Home Secy Suella Braverman's Father Says Ancestral Property In Goa Illegally Grabbed; SIT Begins Probe

In over 100 cases of alleged land-grab being investigated by the Goa government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), one is filed by a Christie Fernandes. Fernandes is the father of Suella Braverman- the Indian-origin barrister who was appointed as the UK’s new Home Secretary by Prime Minister Liz Truss earlier this week.

Fernandes, a Goan living in the UK, has complained that his two ancestral properties in North Goa have been grabbed by an unidentified person.

“Braverman’s father, Christie Fernandes, has complained that his two ancestral properties collectively admeasuring 13,900 square metres in Assagao have been usurped," Superintendent of Police (SIT) Nidhi Vasan told reporters on Friday.

Based on the complaint, the SIT of the state police has registered the First Information Report (FIR), and an investigation into the case has begun.

What Is The Case?

Fernandes has complained that some unidentified person through power of attorney had filed inventory proceedings with respect to the properties bearing survey numbers 253/3 and 252/3 in Assagao village owned by him and his family members, news agency PTI reported quoting police sources.

As per the complaint, the inventory proceedings were filed prior to July 27 this year and he came to know about it in August.

Fernandes filed the complaint to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state Director General of Police Jaspal Singh and the Goa NRI Commissionerate through an e-mail.

Complaint Forwarded To Home Department

When contacted, Goa NRI commissioner Narendra Sawaikar told PTI that the e-mail was received last week by his department, which was forwarded to the state home department.

“The NRI Commissionerate does not have powers to investigate such cases. Hence, we forwarded the complaint to the home department," he said.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Sawant told reporters, “We will investigate every case that comes to the SIT. A proper investigation will be carried out."

Goa Govt’s SIT

The Goa government earlier this year formed the SIT comprising officials from the police, revenue and Archives and Archaeology Department to investigate cases of land grabbing. The SIT is investigating more than 100 such cases in the state, and arrested more than 15 persons, including two officials from Archives and Archaeology Department.

