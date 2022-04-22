UK PM Johnson Says He Felt Like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan Upon Arrival in Gujarat

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on a two-day visit to India, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for the grand welcome a day ago in the latter’s home state of Gujarat.

“I thank PM Narendra Modi and the people of India for the grand welcome. I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bachchan when I saw hoardings everywhere," he said, addressing PM Modi as his “khaas dost" (special friend).

Johnson was received at the Ahmedabad airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat. Senior state officials and ministers were also present to receive him. The British prime minister was greeted by troupes performing traditional Gujarati dances and music at the airport and along the road as his convoy headed for the hotel.

The “roadshow" started outside the airport and passed through Ashram Road via Dafnala and Riverfront .As many as 40 platforms were erected at regular intervals on the four-km stretch from the Airport Circle to the five-star hotel on Ashram Road where again troupes performed traditional Indian dances to welcome Johnson.

PM Modi and his visiting British counterpart Johnson held extensive talks with an aim to further expand cooperation in areas of defence, trade and clean energy. Ahead of the talks, the UK said it will offer India the best of British know-how on building battle-winning aircraft and support the country’s requirements for new technology to respond to threats in the Indian Ocean.

“Delighted to call on UK PM @BorisJohnson during his India visit. Discussed our expanding partnership and implementing the #IndiaUK Roadmap 2030," Jaishankar tweeted. In its statement, the high commission said Johnson will also discuss with Modi new cooperation on clean and renewable energy aimed at supporting New Delhi’s energy transition away from imported oil.

The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK virtual summit held between Modi and Johnson in May last year. At the summit, the two sides adopted a 10-year-roadmap to expand ties in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connections among others.

