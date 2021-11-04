UK Unveils £5 Commemorative Coin Celebrating Life, Legacy of Mahatma Gandhi

A new £5 coin to commemorate the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi has been unveiled by the Chancellor on Thursday (4 November) in the UK on the occasion of Diwali.

The £5 collectors coin was unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to celebrate the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Incidentally, the launch of the coin coincided with Diwali in the 75th year of India’s Independence.

Available in a range of standards, including gold and silver, the special collectors’ coin was designed by Heena Glover and features an image of a lotus, India’s national flower, alongside one of Gandhi’s most famous quotes – ‘My life is my message’.

The coin is part of the Royal Mint’s wider Diwali collection, including the UK’s first gold bar depicting an image of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi.

Building on the enduring relationship and cultural connections between the UK and India, it is the first time that Gandhi has been commemorated on an official UK coin with the final design chosen by Rishi Sunak, who is the Master of the Mint.

