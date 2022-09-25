U'khand Receptionist's Autopsy Report Reveals Teen Had Blunt Injuries on Body, Died Due to Drowning

The autopsy report of the 19-year-old woman killed in Uttarakhand has revealed that she died due to drowning. The draft report also said the woman had injuries in her body from blunt force trauma.

The postmortem was done at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh.

The body of the deceased who worked as a receptionist in the Vanantara resort in Pauri district’s Yamkeshwar block was recovered from a canal on Saturday.

The resort owner Pulkit Arya – son of BJP leader Vinod Arya – and two other accomplices have been sent to judicial custody for allegedly killing the receptionist and dumping her body in the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh.

The receptionist had been under pressure from Pulkit, who was arrested on Friday with resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody, to provide special services to guests, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said. This had been gleaned from her chat with a friend, he said.

Earlier in the day, the victim’s Facebook friend reportedly alleged that she was killed because she refused to have sex with guests as demanded by the owner of the resort.

As ripples of anger spread, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised that no one would be spared and that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Inspector General P Renuka Devi had been constituted to probe all aspects.

“It is a tragic incident. Such a heinous crime has been committed against our daughter. Action is being taken against those involved in it. The father and brother of the main accused Pulkit Arya have been expelled from the BJP," Dhami told reporters.

According to Pauri Additional SP Shekhar Chandra Suyal, Ankita was found missing by her parents on September 19 (Monday) but they reported the matter to the revenue police the following day. Due to slow progress in the investigation, the matter was handed over to regular police on September 22 and the arrests made on September 23.

