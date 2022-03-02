'Urge Govt to Rescue Students in Ukraine, This is What Naveen Would Have Wanted,' Brother Tells News18

Harsha, the elder brother of Naveen Shekhargouda Gyanagoudar, the first Indian casualty in the Ukraine war, has just one plea for the Indian government – ensure safe return of all Indian students.

“I have lost my brother, but I request the Indian government to bring back my other Indian brothers and sisters safely. I am sure this is what Naveen would have wanted," he told News18 over the phone.

Naveen had informed his family on Monday night that his flatmates and he wanted to buy enough food that would last them till they reach the Polish borders.

Advertisement

“The government could have planned the rescue operations better. May be it could have even saved my brother’s life," Harsha said.

Sitting amongst the numerous media persons thronging their modest home in Haveri in Karnataka, Harsha, a PhD gold medalist from Mysuru, has been given the responsibility of speaking on behalf of the family. His grieving parents were unable to handle the numerous media interviews and left to rest in an undisclosed location.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE | We’re Terrified, Walking to Ukraine Stations with Indian Flag in Hand: Naveen’s Friends to News18

“We understand the anxiety of the parents of students who are in Ukraine or travelling towards the Romanian and Polish borders. The situation is tough and grim. I fold my hands and request the Indian authorities to rescue all students before it is too late," he said.

Speaking about his last phone call with Naveen, Harsha said there were very few trains plying out of Kharkhiv and his brother along with his friends were planning to leave the bunker as soon as possible.

Naveen and his batchmates had been following the Indian embassy’s advisories and stayed put, hoping the government will send officials to take them to safety.

Advertisement

Now, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued an urgent advisory, asking all Indian nationals to leave Kharkhiv immediately “in light of the deteriorating situation".

BRINGING HOME THE MORTAL REMAINS A PRIORITY: BOMMAI

Advertisement

Bringing home the mortal remains of Naveen is the top priority for the state government, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said that Naveen’s friends have sent a few photographs of a body with clothes resembling Naveen’s, however, it has to be confirmed with the external affairs minister and the officials of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. “Serious efforts are being made to bring Naveen’s body home," Bommai said.

The CM said an ex-gratia, too, would be presented to Naveen’s family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.