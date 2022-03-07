Ukraine War: Hot Meals to Kind Words, Hungary's Heroes Do it All to Make Evacuated Indians Feel Safe

Tunde Foledesi, a Hungarian running an Indian restaurant in Budapest, was tense as the Indian embassy called her on February 28, asking for 250 portions of food to be delivered at the still being set up control room at Hotel Hungariya in the heart of Budapest.

The Russian-Ukraine war had been on for four days and thousands of Indian students were cold, hungry, injured, after crossing over to Hungary from battered cities like Kiev and Kharkhiv.

“The situation was changing rapidly. The initial order would be for 250 portions, but suddenly two more buses would arrive and the demand would go up to 500 or 1,000 portions. How do you arrange for the ingredients, the packaging at such short notice," Foledesi asked, while speaking to News18 from the control room.

Foledesi runs the Maharaja Indian restaurant with her husband, Kulvinder Singh Jham. “I am a Sikh, how could I refuse langar seva," Jham asked.

And thus began the couple’s almost two-week-long operation of providing hot meals to every single person who came to the control room. Packed food was given even for the flights.

Pitching in were yoga practitioner Melinda, Ayurveda practitioner Dr Aniko Kotroczo and spouses of diplomats and private company executives. On Sunday, as the last batch of evacuees arrived, Melinda was ready with moong daal, rice, khichdi and raita. Ask her where she learnt to cook Indian food and she folded her hand in namaste. “At this point, it does not matter. I am just thankful I am able to do something," she said.

The Indian community in Budapest is small. While university students pitched in as volunteers, TCS employee Onkar Kylililipara took leave of absence from office to help. His wife, Ravinda Kylilipara, a homemaker who teaches yoga, parked herself at the control room for days. News18 also met spouses of Indian Embassy officials who were helping in whatever way they could.

While this group kept the kitchen running, Dr Aniko Kotroczo and her team parked themselves at the Newgati railway station at Budapest. As refugees arrived from the Zahony border, Dr Kotrocozo ensured they got the directions to reach their hostel or hotel.

“Language is a problem. Signages are not in English, which can be intimidating," she said, even as she helped many book taxis.

“A young girl arrived with multiple fractures, someone had driven over her leg while she walked to the border. She was in so much pain, but didn’t know how to reach a doctor. It is heart wrenching to see the plight of the people," Dr Kotrocozo said.

The last batch of Indians, for now, has left, grateful to all these people who helped.

But for the Foledesis, Kotrocozos and Melinda, the work is only half done as one more train arrives at New Gati with more refugees.

