ULFA-I Cadre Given Death Sentence For Escaping From Camp

Paresh Baruah-led banned rebel group United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) on Wednesday awarded death sentence to one of its cadres who tried to flee from the camp. The cadre has been identified as Rihon Asom alias Mohammed Saiful Islam, resident of Lakhipur village in the Goalpara district of Assam.

In an official statement, the rebel group said, “In the said House, the convict confessed to his crime and requested to give him a final chance with the intention of serving in the organisation through self-correction. The accused also gave a written and visual promise that he will never repeat such cowardly, despicable and anti-national acts in the future."

However, according to the statement, the cadre fled for the second time from the shelter between 2 am and 3 am on August 23. He was captured on August 25 and taken back to the camp.

In May, two ULFA-I cadres were killed by the outfit for allegedly “spying" on the outfit at the instruction of the Assam police. The ULFA-I had released a video in which the duo had confessed to the crime. The two cadres were identified as Dhanjit Das alias Roopak Asom and Sanjib Sarma alias Rishav Asom.

Dhanjit Das hailed from lower Assam’s Barpeta town while Sanjib Sarma was a resident of Baihata Chariali in Kamrup district.

In a statement, released on May 7, ULFA-I said the outfit had awarded death sentence to Dhanjit Das and Sanjib Sarma at its camp in Myanmar for spying on the rebel group.

Earlier, the ULFA-I had said the Assam police had planted some youths in the organisation “to divide and weaken it".

