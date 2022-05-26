ULFA-I Has Annual Budget of Over Rs 1 Cr to Maintain Camps, Support Other Rebels: Group’s Ex-Finance Secy

United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent’s (ULFA-I) former finance secretary Jeevan Moran told News18 that the annual budget of the banned rebel group is Rs 1 crore or more, which is used for maintaining the camps.

Moran, who surrendered to the Assam Police last year after he quit the group due to health condition, said, “Annually, it may be Rs 1 crore or more. All depends on the situation of the camps and requirement of foods, clothes and other materials."

Moran explained: “Our commander-in-chief used to send the money and I would distribute it to the camps as per his directions. The fund basically comes monthly or bi-monthly. Specially commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah, senior leader Nayan Medhi, Arunudoy Dohutia and I collected the the finance from different sources as per suggestion of Baruah."

The senior-most leader said Rs 2 crore was the last deposit made in the Central Head Quarters (CHQs) when he left the camp. Moran was the chief who maintained all the camps in Myanmar.

The 66 year-old ULFA leader underwent training in Burma after joining the outfit in 1984 and saw various transformations, including Operation Bajrang, Rhino, All Clear in Bhutan in 2003, the unilateral ceasefire by ULFA’s 28th Battalion (the most powerful unit of the outfit) and the crackdown in Bangladesh in 2009 in his four-decade-long rebellious life against the government.

He is two and half year older than Paresh Baruah and kept in touch with the chief till he left the group.

Moran further told News18, “We had a good understanding and did all group-related works as per his direction. He is a kind-hearted person towards the leaders and cadres. When he came to the CHQs, the situation of the camps automatically changed and we invited the leadership of other revolutionary groups for lunch.

“We financially supported our fellow revolutionary groups when they requested. I personally helped National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K, Kamatapur Liberation Organisation and National Democratic Front of Bodoland-S as per the suggestion of our commander-in-chief."

Remembering the operation carried out by Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) in February 28, 2019 against the Indian-origin rebel groups, Moran said, “As per the direction of the Chairman of NSCN-K, we did not use any single bullet against the Tatmadaw and we left the Taga HQs. We made our camps in different locations as the NSCN-K chairman had suggested."

His last-known location of operation was ULFA-I’s General HQ camp located at Sake Hi area in Myanmar, opposite Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh, where NSCN-K runs its CHQ camp.

