Umesh Pal Murder: Pic of Accused With Akhilesh Goes Viral, Ex-MP's Son Among 4 Assailants | Latest

In the sensational Umesh Pal murder case, CCTV footage that has surfaced shows jailed former SP MP Atiq Ahmed’s son, Asad, as one of the four assailants involved in the crime. This comes after one of the accused was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter in Prayagraj on Monday afternoon.

Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal and was shot dead by assailants on February 24 outside his home in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj.

Atique Ahmed, the don-turned-former SP MP, is the prime accused in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Umesh Pal was a key witness against Atique and others in this case. He is currently in Gujrat’s Sabarmati prison and is suspected to have been involved in the February 24 killing as well.

Top Updates:

Photos of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with Sadaqat Khan, one of the conspirators in the Umesh Pal murder, have surfaced and reportedly gone viral. Sharing the photos, UP Congress on Twitter wrote in Hindi, “Be it BJP or SP. If both are involved in holding the finger of criminals, then they are two sides of the same coin."





CCTV footage shows Asad Ahmed getting out of a car at the scene of the attack and he has been identified as one of the assailants, which is clear proof of the jailed former MP’s involvement in the murder. Sources say that he is trying to surrender.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday gunned down one of the accused, Arbaaz, in an encounter in Prayagraj. Deputy Commissioner of Police Navendu Kumar told PTI that Arbaaz, who was the driver of the white SUV used by the assailants to attack Pal, was surrounded by police teams following an intelligence input, and that he was shot in retaliation after he opened fire on the police.

The CCTV footage of the crime shows the involvement of 6 to 7 men. Two cars and a bike were used by the assailants to attack Umesh Pal, who was an advocate by profession. The gunner provided to Umesh was also injured in the attack.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others.

Atique’s wife Shaista Parveen had approached the courts on Monday, accusing the police of keeping her two sons in illegal custody. The police were yet to respond to the charge when reports last came in.

Shaista is presently associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party. Though BSP chief Mayawati had held the Samajwadi Party responsible for the “creation of Atique", she has refused to act against Shaista. “Shaista Parveen will be sacked from the party only if she is found to be involved in the murder," said Mayawati.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tore into the Opposition Samajwadi Party and vowed to destroy the mafias after the SP had questioned the law and order situation in the state in wake of the killing.

